Cesar Chavez Supporters Plan March Ahead of School Board Meeting

Discussions about the fate of the school continue Tuesday evening

Parents, students and other supporters of Cesar Chavez Charter School plan to march ahead of a meeting Tuesday evening during which the Santa Barbara Board of Education plans to discuss the fate of the school.

The march will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Ortega Park and end at Santa Barbara School District offices, on 720 Santa Barbara St., via State Street.

More than 500 people are expected to arrive at Tuesday’s meeting, scheduled to begin at 8 p.m., to demand that the school’s charter is renewed.

Last month, school administrators released a report stating the Cesar Chavez had potentially failed to meet the academic requirements for charter renewal.

Check back with Noozhawk for complete coverage of the march and the meeting.

