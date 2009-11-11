Memorial Fund Established for Woman Killed in Head-On Crash

The community now can donate to the Ocampo Memorial Fund, created in the memory of Macrina Ocampo, 58, who died Sunday in a head-on collision on Highway 101 in Goleta.

Ocampo was the passenger in a car hit by a wrong-way driver, just a few miles from her home.

Anyone can make a deposit into the Ocampo Memorial Fund by going to any branch of Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.

The driver of Ocampo’s car, recent San Marcos High School graduate Marcos Arredondo, died of his injuries in Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital shortly after the accident.

His two teenage sisters were backseat passengers and remain in the surgical intensive care unit at Cottage Hospital.

A car wash will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Mobil station on Turnpike Avenue, across the street from SMHS, to raise funds for the Arredondo family.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .