San Marcos High Hosts 50th ‘Big Game’
The first game between the Royals and Dons in Valley Stadium was in 1960
By Barbara Keyani | November 10, 2009 | 9:04 p.m.
Friday will mark the 50th “Big Game” between Santa Barbara High School and San Marcos High School hosted in Valley Stadium at San Marcos.
The first one was in 1960.
Santa Barbara has won 27 times, and San Marcos has won 22 times.
San Marcos is planning a fireworks display to celebrate the event.
— Barbara Keyani is coordinator of administrative services and communications for the Santa Barbara School District.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.