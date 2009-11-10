Santa Barbara County Expands H1N1 Clinics

Children ages 5 through 12 now will be eligible for the vaccines

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is offering an H1N1 vaccine clinic in Carpinteria on Saturday, adding an H1N1 clinic in Santa Barbara on Monday and planning additional clinics in Santa Maria and Lompoc.

All of the clinics will extend eligibility to school-age children in addition to previous target groups.

The process of allocation and administration of a limited amount of vaccine to the individuals at risk has been successful. The Public Health Department has given 4,500 doses of vaccine in its clinics and has given private providers 15,000 doses. Thousands of doses are arriving in the county at the health department and at the offices of private providers.

The H1N1 vaccine clinics held in Santa Barbara County Nov. 5-9 revealed that there is enough supply to expand eligibility to children ages 5 through 12. If the supply at the clinics appears adequate, the Public Health Department may extend coverage to those age 18.

The vaccination clinics in Carpinteria and Santa Barbara will expand the eligibility to include the following groups: pregnant women; children ages 6 months through sixth grade; parents of infants up to 6 months old; and health-care workers.

The Public Health Department has sufficient preservative-free (Thimerosal-free) vaccine for all pregnant women. Any pregnant woman who has delayed receiving the vaccine should attend one of the upcoming clinics or contact her obstetrician.

H1N1 vaccine clinics for those in the above high-risk groups are scheduled as follows:

» Carpinteria: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Hall, 341 Walnut Ave.

» Santa Barbara: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real

Call 888.722.6358 with questions or click here for more information.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.