Community Events a Salute to Veterans

The men and women who have served in the U.S. military — now and in the past — will be honored Wednesday in a multitude of events planned throughout Santa Barbara and Goleta.

» At 9 a.m., a memorial service at the Santa Barbara Cemetery will be held by the Korean War Veterans Association and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

» The Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave., will hold a ceremony at 10:30 a.m., including recognition of and speeches by members of the military. The event also will include music, dancing and a free tri-tip lunch for attendees.

» In downtown Santa Barbara, a flurry of activity is planned throughout the day. At 10:30 a.m., a living history group and re-enactment soldiers will be at El Presidio de Santa Barbara State Historic Park. Los Soldades de Cuera and Fort Tejon State Historic Park will appear in uniform from their respective historical periods, hosted by the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation.

» A memorial service is planned for 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building, 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd. Be sure to arrive early; seating will be cut off at 11 a.m. so as not to disturb the speakers.

» A free concert will ring out from the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Garden at 2:30 p.m., where the Westmont College Orchestra, the Sheriff’s Fife and Drum Corps, the State Street Jazz Band and more will perform.

» For those looking to get out of town Wednesday, local national forests will be free for day use. The Los Padres, Angeles, San Bernardino and Cleveland national forests offer free admission, but the Lower Santa Ynez Recreation Area does not, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

» On Saturday, the Santa Barbara Veterans Day Parade will begin at 1 p.m. on Sola and State streets and continue on State Street to Cabrillo Boulevard. Former Gov. Pete Wilson will serve as the grand marshal, and the parade will feature World War II military vehicles and a vintage aircraft flyby.