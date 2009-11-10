Santa Barbara Tea Party Event to Focus on Plight of Farmers

Hollywood actor and best-selling author Joseph C. Phillips will emcee the Santa Barbara Tea Party’s “Something’s Fishy” event, an evening with actress and stand-up comedienne Victoria Jackson in support of Central Valley farmers, at 7 p.m. Friday n the Sierra Madre Room at Fess Parker’s Doubletree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.

Phillips is most recognized for his star turns on The Bill Cosby Show as Denise Huxtable’s husband, Lt. Martin Kendall, and was a three-time NAACP Image Award winner for his portrayal of Attorney Justus Ward on the daytime drama General Hospital. Phillips also has had guest starring roles on CSI, The King of Queens and others.

His syndicated column, “The Way I See It,” appears weekly in 30 publications nationwide. He has been a visiting speaker for a long list of organizations, including numerous colleges and universities. He is a regular commentator on National Public Radio’s “News & Notes” and America Urban Radio Networks.

Acting and writing are just two of his many passions. His interest in community service has led to his involvement with such groups as Special Olympics, the Red Cross and Big Brother of Greater Los Angeles, in addition to being the face of Project Alpha for the March of Dimes.

Phillips’ autobiography, He Talk Like a White Boy, may be found at booksellers nationwide. He will be available to sign copies at the meet-and-greet that follows “Something’s Fishy.”

Jackson will headline the event. She is best-known for the six years she spent on Saturday Night Live from 1986 to 1992. Some of the roles she played were Zsa Zsa Gabor, Acrobat, Eydie Gorme in the Sinatra Group, I Am Not a Bimbo, Victoria’s Secrets and 12-Year-Old Missy.

She got her big break in 1983, when she did a combination walking handstand poetry recital on the Johnny Carson Show. A natural comic with a unique voice, Jackson became a regular guest on the show.

The centerpiece of “Something’s Fishy” is the Santa Barbara premiere of the documentary Not Evil, Just Wrong. The featured guest speakers will be farmers from the Central Valley, who will tell about why their area — that just a few years ago supplied food to the nation — is now called the “Dust Bowl of California.” Their concerns about America’s food supply being in jeopardy because of the radical fringe element of the eco-movement are supported by the movie.

The event will launch the Tea Party’s campaign against upcoming cap-and-trade legislation.

“Something’s Fishy” is open to the public. Reservations are required because of limited seating. The cost is $10, popcorn included. RSVP to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Heather Bryden represents the Santa Barbara Tea Party.