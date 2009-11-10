Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 7:47 pm | A Few Clouds 58º

 
 
 

Santa Barbara Tea Party Event to Focus on Plight of Farmers

Friday's 'Something's Fishy' will feature actor Joseph Phillips as emcee and actress/comedienne Victoria Jackson

By Heather Bryden | November 10, 2009 | 3:14 p.m.

Hollywood actor and best-selling author Joseph C. Phillips will emcee the Santa Barbara Tea Party’s “Something’s Fishy” event, an evening with actress and stand-up comedienne Victoria Jackson in support of Central Valley farmers, at 7 p.m. Friday n the Sierra Madre Room at Fess Parker’s Doubletree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.

Joseph C. Phillips
Joseph C. Phillips

Phillips is most recognized for his star turns on The Bill Cosby Show as Denise Huxtable’s husband, Lt. Martin Kendall, and was a three-time NAACP Image Award winner for his portrayal of Attorney Justus Ward on the daytime drama General Hospital. Phillips also has had guest starring roles on CSI, The King of Queens and others.

His syndicated column, “The Way I See It,” appears weekly in 30 publications nationwide. He has been a visiting speaker for a long list of organizations, including numerous colleges and universities. He is a regular commentator on National Public Radio’s “News & Notes” and America Urban Radio Networks.

Acting and writing are just two of his many passions. His interest in community service has led to his involvement with such groups as Special Olympics, the Red Cross and Big Brother of Greater Los Angeles, in addition to being the face of Project Alpha for the March of Dimes.

Phillips’ autobiography, He Talk Like a White Boy, may be found at booksellers nationwide. He will be available to sign copies at the meet-and-greet that follows “Something’s Fishy.”

Jackson will headline the event. She is best-known for the six years she spent on Saturday Night Live from 1986 to 1992. Some of the roles she played were Zsa Zsa Gabor, Acrobat, Eydie Gorme in the Sinatra Group, I Am Not a Bimbo, Victoria’s Secrets and 12-Year-Old Missy.

She got her big break in 1983, when she did a combination walking handstand poetry recital on the Johnny Carson Show. A natural comic with a unique voice, Jackson became a regular guest on the show.

The centerpiece of “Something’s Fishy” is the Santa Barbara premiere of the documentary Not Evil, Just Wrong. The featured guest speakers will be farmers from the Central Valley, who will tell about why their area — that just a few years ago supplied food to the nation — is now called the “Dust Bowl of California.” Their concerns about America’s food supply being in jeopardy because of the radical fringe element of the eco-movement are supported by the movie.

The event will launch the Tea Party’s campaign against upcoming cap-and-trade legislation.

“Something’s Fishy” is open to the public. Reservations are required because of limited seating. The cost is $10, popcorn included. RSVP to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Heather Bryden represents the Santa Barbara Tea Party.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 