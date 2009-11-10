Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 7:28 pm | Partly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 

Seven Fulbright Scholars to Study at UCSB

Grants are awarded to researchers from Canada, Europe and the Middle East

By UCSB | November 10, 2009 | 5:05 p.m.

The Fulbright Scholar Program has awarded grants to seven researchers from Korea, Spain, Canada and the Middle East to study at UCSB during the 2009-10 academic year. They include Monica-Gabriela Cojocaru of Canada; Guillermo Rico Camps, Carlos Miguel Tamarit Degenhardt and Javier Vidal Hurtado of Spain; Kyu Hyun Kim and Kyung Hee Suh of Korea; and Ruben Mirakyan of Armenia.

Cojocaru is an associate professor of mathematics at the University of Guelph. She will be affiliated with the Department of Statistics and Applied Probability.

Camps, a professor in the political and social sciences department at Pompeu Fabra University in Barcelona, will be a faculty associate in the Department of Political Science. Degenhardt, a researcher in the Department of Theoretical Physics at Complutense University of Madrid, will be affiliated with the Kavli Institute for Theoretical Physics.

Hurtado, a researcher at the Water Institute at the University of Granada, will be affiliated with the Department of Ecology, Evolution, and Marine Biology. Mirakyan, an associate professor in the department of Arabic Studies at Yerevan State University, will be affiliated with the Department of Religious Studies.

Kim, a professor in the School of English at Kyung Hee University in Seoul, and Suh, a professor of English linguistics at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in Seoul, will be affiliated with the Department of Linguistics.

In addition to conducting research at UCSB, Cojocaru, who will hold the Canada-U.S. Fulbright Visiting Research Chair, also will teach a mathematics course during winter quarter.

The Fulbright Scholar Program, sponsored by the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, is America’s flagship international educational exchange program.

Since its inception in 1946, the Fulbright Program has sponsored about 294,000 American and foreign scholars. Recipients are selected based on academic or professional achievement as well as demonstrated leadership potential in their fields.

 
