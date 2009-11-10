Westmont to Host Tea Fire Commemoration

Friday's free community reception will mark the one-year anniversary of the blaze

The Westmont College Student Association will host a free community reception, “One Year Later: A Tea Fire Commemoration,” from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the Voskuyl Prayer Chapel.

Danny Clapp, Emerson Hall residence director, said there will be light refreshments, prayer and worship along with a video and photo display.

The wildfire started Nov. 13, 2008, destroying 210 homes in the Montecito and Santa Barbara communities. The blaze demolished eight Westmont buildings and 15 faculty homes, displacing 62 students, 18 faculty and nine staff members.

Family, friends and neighbors held a rededication ceremony Nov. 1 at Las Barrancas, where 14 faculty homes that were destroyed in the Tea Fire have been rebuilt.

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.