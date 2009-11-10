Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 7:45 pm | A Few Clouds 58º

 
 
 

Wolf Schedules 2nd District Office Hours

The supervisor will be available to meet with constituents this Thursday and on Dec. 10

By Karin Quimby | updated logo | November 10, 2009 | 8:06 p.m.

[Noozhawk’s note: Supervisor Janet Wolf has canceled office hours scheduled for Dec. 10 because of predicted rain.]

Second District Santa Barbara County Supervisor Janet Wolf has announced office hours from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday and Dec. 10 in front of Vons, 163 S. Turnpike Road, in the shopping center on the corner of Turnpike Road and Hollister Avenue.

Wolf will be present to hear from Second District constituents on Santa Barbara County issues.

“It is important to me to provide constituents an opportunity in the district to bring issues of concern to my attention,” Wolf said. “I want to be available to talk to them right in the heart of the Second District.”

— Karin Quimby is an executive field representative for 2nd District Supervisor Janet Wolf.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 