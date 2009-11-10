Wolf Schedules 2nd District Office Hours

[Noozhawk’s note: Supervisor Janet Wolf has canceled office hours scheduled for Dec. 10 because of predicted rain.]
Second District Santa Barbara County Supervisor Janet Wolf has announced office hours from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday and Dec. 10 in front of Vons, 163 S. Turnpike Road, in the shopping center on the corner of Turnpike Road and Hollister Avenue.
Wolf will be present to hear from Second District constituents on Santa Barbara County issues.
“It is important to me to provide constituents an opportunity in the district to bring issues of concern to my attention,” Wolf said. “I want to be available to talk to them right in the heart of the Second District.”
— Karin Quimby is an executive field representative for 2nd District Supervisor Janet Wolf.