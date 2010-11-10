Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 4:59 am | A Few Clouds 56º

 
 
 
 

Big Stage Productions Holding Tryouts for Role of Toto

Puppies of any kind are welcome to Saturday's open auditions

By Karen Lee Stevens | November 10, 2010 | 2:28 p.m.

Big Stage Productions, Santa Barbara’s newest youth theater company, will hold an open casting call for the role of Toto for an upcoming production of The Wiz.

Big Stage is on the lookout for a pup of any size, shape, age or color who possesses an outgoing personality and excellent manners. Canine thespians will audition in front of a panel of local animal experts, including John Sorosky, owner of Camp Canine, Bud Stuart, DVM, and Karen Lee Stevens, founder/president of All for Animals.

The winner will be cast as Toto as part of the stage production at the Lobero Theatre in January.

Auditions will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 13 at Petco in the Five Points Shopping Center, 3985 State St. in Santa Barbara. The audition fee is $20 per dog, and 50 percent of the proceeds will go to All for Animals, a nonprofit humane education and animal advocacy organization.

Even if you don’t have a dog, stop by and lend your support to two great causes: kids and canines!

For more information, call Kathy Kelley at 805.708.8897 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Karen Lee Stevens is founder and president of All for Animals.

