Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 4:45 am | A Few Clouds 56º

 
 
 
 

Otter Pups Make Their Debut at Santa Barbara Zoo

Pups leave their parents' den and venture into their exhibit for the first time

By Julia McHugh | November 11, 2010 | 2:15 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Zoo’s five Asian small-clawed otter pups came out into their exhibit for the first time Wednesday morning, accompanied by their very attentive parents.

Staying together in a tight group, they explored the exhibit’s small pool, wooden logs, rockwork and moat. The large pool has been blocked off until the 12-week-old pups are big enough to navigate deeper water.

The pups’ waterproof fur hasn’t completely grown in, so they got pretty wet splashing in the pool. They had a meal of fish and carrots, and continued to investigate for several hours until the parents led the pups through a opening leading into an off-exhibit den.

This is the first birth of Asian small-clawed otters at the Santa Barbara Zoo in more than 20 years. The pups were born Aug. 20 and, just as they do in the wild, the parents kept them in their den until they were old enough safely swim and could eat solid food. They now have access to the outside exhibit and will be visible when the parents choose to bring them out of the den.

The pups’ parents arrived in early 2010 and are paired as part of a cooperative breeding program of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Jillian was born at the Bronx Zoo; Bob at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. Both are first-time parents.

The otter pups, like many of the animals at the zoo, can be named by making a donation to the Santa Barbara Zoo. A contest to name one of the otter pups begins Saturday. Parents Jillian and Bob were named by donors Peter and Pieter Crawford-van Meeuwen. For details, click here or call the zoo’s Development Department at 805.962.5339.

— Julia McHugh is a publicist.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 