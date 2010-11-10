Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 4:52 am | A Few Clouds 56º

 
 
 
 

San Marcos High’s ‘Twelfth Night’ to Take the Stage

Performances of the Shakespearean comedy begin a three-night run on Nov. 18

By Anjuli Das | November 10, 2010 | 7:08 p.m.

San Marcos High School’s Theater Department will plunge itself into the complexities and excitement of Shakespearean comedy with a production of Twelfth Night, or What You Will, one of the best loved and most entertaining of the Bard’s plays.

Performances will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 18-20 in the San Marcos auditorium.

The story opens with Duke Orsino (Damien Gilbert) lovesick over the beautiful Olivia (Ashley Ostendorf), saying the now familiar, “If music be food of love, play on!” Viola (Heather Ehlen), a wealthy gentlewoman is separated from her twin brother, Sebastian (Cole Kurth), in a shipwreck and finds herself alone in Illyria. She disguises herself as a man and goes to serve the Duke, with whom she falls secretly in love.

Viola, now in Duke Orsino’s service and disguised as the young man Cesario, is charged with wooing the reluctant Olivia, who has sworn off all men. Upon meeting the clever “Cesario,” she falls instantly in love with “him.”

If that isn’t enough of a plot to sustain the story, Shakespeare gives us an intriguing subplot. Olivia’s clever servants, Maria (Jocelyn Flattery), Fabian (Nick Ehlen) and Feste the Clown (Melissa Marino), play a mischievous trick on the dour puritan-like steward, Malvolio (Nick Valinsky). Assisting them in this trickery are the comic characters of Sir Toby Belch, (David Childs) Uncle to Olivia and Sir Andrew Aguecheek (Jonathan Ochi), an inept Knight who is the foil and fool for Sir Toby. Practical jokes abound in this farce-like subplot of drunken revelry.

Twelfth Night, or What You Will is directed by David Holmes, with costumes by Marian Azdril and sets and lighting by Theodore Michael Dolas.

Admission is $10 for the general public, $8 for students and senior citizens, and $5 for students with a Royal Card. Tickets may be purchased at the door or, click here to order online by clicking on the “Royals online store” link.

For more information, call 805.967.4581 x355.

— Anjuli Das is a San Marcos High School student.

