San Marcos Senior Riley Moore Signs with Wildcats

He signs national letter of intent to play baseball for the University of Arizona

San Marcos High School senior Riley Moore signed a national letter of intent on Wednesday to play baseball for the University of Arizona.

Along with his parents, Mitch and Mary Moore, and San Marcos Principal Norm Clevenger, Moore signed his letter of intent and faxed it to play baseball for head coach Andy Lopez and the Wildcats.

“I am very proud to commit myself to the University of Arizona and be a part of a winning baseball tradition,” Moore said. “It was a difficult decision, but the university, the campus, the program, just felt like it was a good fit for me.”

Moore is a two-time First Team All-Channel League selection and batted .473 last season.

