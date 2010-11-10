Santa Barbara Accepting Applications for Council Vacancy

Applications to fill Councilman Das Williams' seat must be hand delivered by Nov. 29

The City of Santa Barbara is accepting applications for appointment to the City Council to fill the vacancy created by the election of Councilman Das Williams to the state Assembly.

The term of the council seat is from the date of appointment to Jan. 10, 2012. Candidates must be 18 years of age, reside within the corporate limits of the City of Santa Barbara and be registered to vote in Santa Barbara at the time of application.

Original applications are available at the City Clerk’s Office, 735 Anacapa St., and must be hand delivered by 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29. No postmarks, e-mails or faxes will be accepted.

To be considered for the position, applicants must attend the City Council meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7 and be prepared to be interviewed by the council. It is the council’s intent to make a selection to be effective Dec. 14.

For more information, click here or call the City Clerk’s Office at 805.564.5309.

— Cynthia Rodriguez is the city clerk services manager for the City of Santa Barbara.