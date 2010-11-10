Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 4:58 am | A Few Clouds 56º

 
 
 
 

Suspects Plead Not Guilty in Fatal Beating in Santa Barbara

A preliminary hearing date for the defendants, all alleged gang members, will be set on Monday

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | November 10, 2010 | 3:24 p.m.

Four defendants accused in the fatal beating of a Santa Barbara man last month were in court Tuesday and entered not-guilty pleas.

Brothers Ismael and Miguel Parra, and Steven Santana and Michael Cardenas were arraigned in court Tuesday, and their preliminary hearing date will be set on Monday, according to Senior Deputy District Attorney Hans Almgren.

Police say George Ied left his workplace on Oct. 13 at the Mi Fiesta Liquor store on Milpas Street to head to his home on Punta Gorda Street when he was intercepted, savagely beaten and left on the sidewalk to die.

What prompted the attack remains under investigation, but Santa Barbara police believe that the four men — all with known gang affiliations — are responsible. Ied was pronounced dead several days later after being placed on life support. Police said Ied had no criminal history and was not affiliated with a gang.

The defendants are facing charges of murder with gang enhancement and committing a crime to benefit a criminal street gang. Ismael Parra is also charged with assault on a police officer and battery. Miguel Parra is charged with violating probation and resisting arrest. Santana is charged with violating probation and battery.

Police say the Parra brothers are known gang members and were recently released from prison for crimes that were uncovered during Operation Gator Roll, which occurred in 2007, and have returned to the community.

