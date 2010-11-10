Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 4:48 am | A Few Clouds 56º

 
 
 
 

Unity Shoppe Seals the Deal on New Home

Nonprofit purchases former Magellan's building on West Sola Street — just in time for next month's telethon

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | November 10, 2010 | 8:40 p.m.

It’s official that the Unity Shoppe has a new home to replace its longtime location — in the basement of Victoria Hall Theater, which it called home for the past 20 years.

Instead, the 16,000-square-foot Magellan’s Travel Supplies building at 110 W. Sola St. in Santa Barbara — a block from the theater, at 33 W. Victoria St. — will house the organization’s efforts, including this year’s telethon. The Unity Shoppe’s board of directors approved the nonprofit organization’s pursuit of the location last month, and a statement sent out Tuesday by real estate company Radius Group, which brokered the deal, confirmed the move.

Radius Group’s Brad Frohling called the new location an “amazing answer to their need.”

“It was great to be apart of a cooperative transaction,” he said in the statement. “We all knew we were working on a good solution to help the Unity Shoppe find a new building that would help them continue their efforts to impact the community for years to come.”

Tensions surrounding the Victoria Hall Theater and its inhabitants came to light last year. The theater is owned by three nonprofit organizations — CALM (Child Abuse Listening & Mediation), RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) of Santa Barbara and Unity Shoppe.

The Ensemble Theatre Company entered the picture, wanting to use the facility as well. While CALM and RSVP voted to allow the theater company to begin a 30-year lease, Unity has been opposed to the plan, saying it would have negative impacts on Unity’s fundraising telethon that takes place in the theater space. After months of litigation, Ensemble Theatre was allowed to proceed with the lease.

“We thought we were in control because we owned a third of it,” Unity Shoppe Executive Director Tom Reed told Noozhawk last month, but that Unity was excluded from the process, forcing his organization to look for a new home for its annual telethon, and for ongoing operations.

The Magellan’s building was set to be torn down as recently as four months ago. Before the recession hit, plans for condominiums had been approved for the site, but the market fell through, leaving the lot without movement. The Unity Shoppe found out about the owner’s desire to sell before it went on the market. The site’s owner, Magellan’s founder John McManus, had taken a previous tour of Unity Shoppe and offered the group a $3 million price — a figure below the property’s appraised value, Reed said.

Even though money raised during the telethon amounts to a third of Unity Shoppe’s budget, that money is used to buy food and other items to stock its “free” store at 1219 State St. The telethon fundraising doesn’t affect the organization’s capital budget.

The statement said that the support of Jelinda DeVorzon and Harold & Annette Simmons made it possible to close escrow in time for the telethon next month. The campaign to raise money to pay off the building will be ongoing, according to Tuesday’s statement, and will be coordinated by Larry Crandell, Gerd Jordano, Janet Garufis, David Hughes and Kent Englert.

Click here to make an online donation to Unity Shoppe.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 