Anacapa School Marking 30 Years with 30 Service Projects

Students commit to giving back and are asking the community for suggestions on other ways to help

Students at Anacapa School are giving back to their community not just once, but 30 times. Anacapa students have committed to complete 30 community service projects to celebrate the downtown independent school’s 30th school year.

So far, the junior high and high school students have, among other efforts, helped paint the Presidio, participated in the assembly of “The Moving Wall” honoring Vietnam War veterans during its recent stay in Santa Barbara, and assisted with a litter cleanup effort on the city’s Westside.

“It is important for us to give back to a community that has given so much to us,” Anacapa senior Grayson Baggiolini said. “By honoring the history of our school and our city, we are building a better future and stronger bonds with our neighbors.”

This Friday, the entire Anacapa student body will be on hand at the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Garden, distributing flags to attendees of the Veterans Day celebration presented by the Pierre Claeyssens Foundation.

Anacapa has a long tradition of honoring local veterans on Veterans Day with on-campus speakers and attendance at local events honoring servicemen and women. In gratitude to Anacapa students and faculty for their devotion to the community, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1649 and the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Museum and Library have each donated $500 to the school.

“It is incredible that our small school is able to make such an impact on the lives of Santa Barbarans,” said Gordon Sichi, the school’s founding headmaster. “I am very proud of our students’ pledge to complete 30 service projects this year. We will use the veterans’ donations to help further these community commitments.”

The Anacapa School Student Senate is accepting recommendations from the community at large for additional community service projects that students can complete between now and the end of the school year in June. Individuals or organizations with suggestions can contact the school by email at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or by phone at 805.965.0228.

Anacapa School is an independent, co-educational, WASC-accredited, college preparatory day school for junior high and high school students in grades seven to 12. Founded in 1981 by Headmaster Gordon Sichi, Anacapa enjoys the best student-teacher ratio of any school, public or private, in Santa Barbara at its historic campus located in the heart of the Santa Barbara civic center.