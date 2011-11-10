Cate School’s Margaret Bradley Named Professional Fundraiser of Year

The Santa Barbara/Ventura Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals has named Margaret Bradley, assistant headmaster for external affairs at Cate School, the 2011 Professional Fundraiser of the Year.

Bradley, along with award recipients in the areas of philanthropy and volunteerism, will receive her award at a National Philanthropy Day luncheon Tuesday in Santa Barbara.

Bradley, who joined Cate in 1998, oversees the school’s Office of Advancement. Managing a staff of 10, she is responsible for administering the annual endowment and capital funds, raising $5 million to $10 million annually.

In 2007, Cate launched a $65 million capital campaign, coinciding with the school’s centennial. That campaign, which closes in December, recently exceeded its goal in support of endowment, capital projects, operational support and sustainability efforts.

“The success of the Centennial Campaign is a result of the exceptional volunteer efforts and the extraordinary generosity of the Cate community of trustees, parents, alumni and friends,” Bradley said. “It has been tremendously rewarding to be part of a school community that works tirelessly to support the work of its talented students and teachers.”

The National Philanthropy Day luncheon is an annual event held in local communities across the nation each November to honor the spirit of philanthropy and volunteerism. First held locally in 1987, National Philanthropy Day recognizes the great contributions of philanthropy, and those people active in the philanthropic community who have enriched our world. It also provides an opportunity to reflect on the meaning of giving and all that it has made possible.

— Sarah Kidwell is the director of marketing and communications for Cate School.