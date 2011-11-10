Monday, April 23 , 2018, 2:46 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Cate School’s Margaret Bradley Named Professional Fundraiser of Year

The assistant headmaster will be honored Tuesday at a National Philanthropy Day luncheon

By Sarah Kidwell for Cate School | November 10, 2011 | 7:49 p.m.

The Santa Barbara/Ventura Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals has named Margaret Bradley, assistant headmaster for external affairs at Cate School, the 2011 Professional Fundraiser of the Year.

Bradley, along with award recipients in the areas of philanthropy and volunteerism, will receive her award at a National Philanthropy Day luncheon Tuesday in Santa Barbara.

Bradley, who joined Cate in 1998, oversees the school’s Office of Advancement. Managing a staff of 10, she is responsible for administering the annual endowment and capital funds, raising $5 million to $10 million annually.

In 2007, Cate launched a $65 million capital campaign, coinciding with the school’s centennial. That campaign, which closes in December, recently exceeded its goal in support of endowment, capital projects, operational support and sustainability efforts.

“The success of the Centennial Campaign is a result of the exceptional volunteer efforts and the extraordinary generosity of the Cate community of trustees, parents, alumni and friends,” Bradley said. “It has been tremendously rewarding to be part of a school community that works tirelessly to support the work of its talented students and teachers.”

The National Philanthropy Day luncheon is an annual event held in local communities across the nation each November to honor the spirit of philanthropy and volunteerism. First held locally in 1987, National Philanthropy Day recognizes the great contributions of philanthropy, and those people active in the philanthropic community who have enriched our world. It also provides an opportunity to reflect on the meaning of giving and all that it has made possible.

— Sarah Kidwell is the director of marketing and communications for Cate School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 