Center for Successful Aging Fetes Betty Rosness as Most Successful Senior

Longtime community leader Betty Rosness was recently presented with the Center for Successful Aging’s third annual Successfully Aging Senior Award. Previous awardees were Eric Boehm and Larry Crandell.

The award, presented by Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, was the centerpiece of the Second Annual Catered Savoir Affaire held at the beautiful oceanside Rincon Beach Club in Carpinteria.

For more than 40 years, Rosness has dedicated herself to community service. She has served in many board leadership roles at the Cancer Foundation, UCSB Affiliates, Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, Girls Incorporated of Greater Santa Barbara, Sansum Diabetes Research Institute, Community Action Commission and others.

Rosness’ numerous local awards include Santa Barbara County Woman of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Senior Citizen of the Year.

Melinda Mason and Randy Rosness, two of her five children, were on hand to see the honor bestowed on their mother. Rosness autographed copies of her autobiography, A Carpenter’s Daughter, and donated the proceeds to the Center for Successful Aging.

“There are three measures of success: mind, body and spirit,” Rosness said. “I grew up in Oklahoma and I thank my parents for setting me on the right path by seeing that I got a good education, ate healthy food, didn’t smoke, and helped me seek God and his vision for me.

“I think the Center for Successful Aging helps seniors deal with one of the biggest problems of growing old — loneliness. Their daily phone-call program for housebound seniors and volunteer counseling services are a lifeline for older folks.”

After the award presentation, Geoff Green, executive director of The Fund for Santa Barbara, hosted the live auction.

The Center for Successful Aging provides free senior peer counseling, free senior support groups and other valuable life-affirming services that help Santa Barbara’s seniors age successfully.

“Because CSA’s volunteer counselors and clients are of the same generation, they share many of the same life experiences,” said executive director Gary Linker. “This peer counseling facilitates a bonding and heartfelt communication.”

Several hundred guests meandered from the Rincon Beach Club’s large hall inside to an outdoor patio and large tent that protected patrons from the afternoon’s blustery wind and rain. Some of Santa Barbara’s most outstanding caterers served tantalizing samples of their culinary creations and regional wineries poured a variety of excellent wines.

Participating purveyors included The Big Easy Catering Co., Christine Dahl Pastries, Jolly Brothers Catering, Live Oak Grill, Rincon Beach Club, SBB Catering, Sly’s Seafood, Steaks & Cocktails, Succulent Cafe, Two Peas in a Pod and Whole Foods. The honorary chairman for a Catered Savoir Affaire was Santa Barbara’s preeminent chef, Michael Hutchings of Michael’s Catering.

“This is a grand opportunity to become acquainted with some of the superior caterers in our community and sample fine wines, while supporting a worthy cause,” Hutchings said.

Wineries on location included Alma Rosa, Beckman, Bedford, Buttonwood, Consilience, Cottonwood Canyon, Foley, J. Ludlow, Kalyra, Sanford, Santa Barbara, Summerland, Tre Anelli and Whitcraft.

Sponsors were American Riviera Bank, Rachel and Michael Bishar, Casa San Miguel, Cox Communications, Heritage House, Bobbi and Art Krott, Chris and Mark Levine, Vicky and Gary Linker, Maravilla, Frank Newton, NurseCore, Deni and Barry Osborne, Santa Barbara News-Press, Sharon Kennedy Estate Management, St. Francis Foundation, Chris Toomey, Wells Fargo, Jeanne West, Wood Glen Hall, W3Wiz Inc. and others.

The afternoon ended with the crowd singing “Happy Birthday” to Linker and Ann Moore, who spearheaded the event planning committee. Linker didn’t disclose his age but Moore was celebrating her 74th year!

Click here for more information about the Center for Successful Aging, or call 805.963.8080.

