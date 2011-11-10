City of Goleta Offering Monarch Docent Training on Nov. 17

Volunteers help teach visitors about the butterflies' biology, behaviors and migration

Each fall, monarch butterflies in the western United States migrate to the California coast from various locations west of the Rocky Mountains. Goleta is home to one of the premiere monarch overwintering

sites in California: Ellwood Main Monarch Aggregation Site, located along Devereux Creek.

Since 2007, the City of Goleta has trained volunteer docents to provide educational opportunities for visitors to learn about monarch biology,

behaviors and migration.

Docents can typically be found at Ellwood Main from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends from mid-November through mid-February. The docents also lead field trips for school and community groups.

The City of Goleta will host a docent training from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 at Goleta City Hall. Please RSVP with Jessica Haro, docent coordinator, at 805.961.7510 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.