Crew of USS Milius to Play Basketball with Santa Barbara First Responders

Saturday's tournament at the Boys & Girls Club is free and open to the public

The Santa Barbara Navy League will be hosting a visit by the guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) in Santa Barbara this weekend, beginning Thursday.

Sailors will spend time in the city doing a beach cleanup, and play local first responders in a basketball tournament. Teams will include the U.S. Forest Service, the U.S. Navy, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, the Santa Barbara City Fire Department and the Santa Barbara Breakers minor league basketball team.

The basketball tournament will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara, 632 E. Canon Perdido St. Local residents are invited to come out to cheer on their favorite team. It is a free event.

For more information about the tournament, call Kevin Corbett with the Santa Barbara City Fire Department at 805.965.5254.

The USS Milius will drop anchor off Santa Barbara on Thursday for a five-day port call. Public tours of the ship will be offered beginning Sunday.

The ship’s commanding officer, Cmdr. Nicholie Bufkin, and her crew will be attending Saturday’s 16th Annual Pierre Claeyssens Military Ball sponsored by the Pierre Clayssens Veterans’ Museum & Library and the Santa Barbara Navy League.

The Milius crew will also participate in Veterans Day events Friday and tour the Reagan Ranch west of Santa Barbara.

To tour the ship, reservations are recommended and can be made at Sea Landing, 301 W. Cabrillo Blvd., or by calling Sea Landing at 805.963.3564.

The Milius is scheduled to depart Santa Barbara on Tuesday.

— Kevin Corbett is a firefighter with the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.