Highway 101 Paving Project Under Way from Refugio to Gaviota

Periodic closures are planned for the on- and off-ramps to the state parks

A project to repave Highway 101 from east of Refugio Road to one mile south of the Gaviota Tunnel is under way.

Motorists will encounter lane closures in each direction Monday through Thursday except during the commute hours from 7 to 9 a.m. southbound and from 3 to 7 p.m. northbound.

On Fridays, all lanes will open at 2 p.m. and throughout the weekend. Motorist delays should not exceed 10 minutes. There will be periodic closures of the on- and off-ramps at Refugio and Gaviota state parks for up to one hour.

Both parks will be accessible by exiting at the next off-ramp and returning in the opposite direction. All on- and off-ramp closures will occur in one direction to ensure access to the parks.

The contractor for the $5.5 million project is Granite Construction of San Luis Obispo. This project is expected to be completed in February.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through construction zones.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.