Paul Suding: Educated Clients the Best Clients in Real Estate Investments

Why does this column exist? Why try to help you become as well-educated about real estate matters as possible?

There’s a philosophical decision behind this, and it’s important.

A very outmoded idea regarding sales was that the best client was an uneducated client, one who might be more pliable in the hands of a skilled persuader. This was, and is, utter nonsense, and today’s sophisticated client drives that point home every day.

Indeed, the role of the Realtor has gradually changed over the years. We are educators first and salespeople second. And the reason is simple. Once you, the client, have all the information and background material you need, you are ready and able to make your own informed decisions. And if we do the best job possible, the choices you make will be good business decisions and will save you money, as well as creating hassle-free transactions.

And the bottom line is this: An uneducated client doesn’t really know if his or her real estate professional has provided good service, saved him or her money or helped him or her make good business decisions. The educated client does, and that’s the client who is happy and satisfied at the close of escrow. Your education is our investment.

— Paul Suding, a real estate agent with Cool Santa Barbara Homes and Village Properties, is president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. He can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.455.8055.