Play It Forward with Santa Barbara Instrument Drive 4 Youth

Pianos on State, beginning downtown on Thursday, will raise awareness for the collaborative effort

By Julie Sorenson for the Santa Barbara Education Foundation | November 2, 2011 | 4:59 p.m.

Pianos on State, a collaborative and interactive musical experience coinciding with the 2011 New Noise Festival, kicks off downtown during this week’s First Thursday.

Sponsored in part by Santa Barbara Beautiful and Cox Communications, this is the second annual event made possible by the collaborative efforts of the Santa Barbara Bowl, Notes for Notes, the Santa Barbara Education Foundation, the Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative, the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission and the New Noise Festival (this Thursday through Sunday).

Each piano will become its own piece of art as professional artists in Santa Barbara create unique looks. Pianos will be available for musical exploration, impromptu play and planned performances morning, afternoon and evening Thursday through Thursday (10 a.m. to 9 p.m. per piano).

Amateur and professional musicians alike will be scheduled to perform, and the public is invited to sit down and play during nonscheduled hours.

The project also raises awareness for the third annual Instrument Drive 4 Youth taking place during November. The Instrument Drive is another collaboration between the Santa Barbara Bowl, Notes for Notes and the Santa Barbara Education Foundation, collecting new and used music instruments and equipment from the community for disbursement to young musicians through the Santa Barbara Unified School District and nonprofit organizations.

More than 200 instruments have been collected and distributed to local youths through the previous Instrument Drives.

“It was amazing to see the quantity and quality of instruments donated by the community that will benefit not only Notes or Notes, in helping to build a ‘library’ of instruments to loan to deserving kids in the community, but also the school music programs,” said Philip Gilley, executive director of Notes for Notes.

Do you have an instrument you no longer play collecting dust in your home? Are you storing music equipment that you no longer need? Consider donating it to this year’s Instrument Drive 4 Youth. Donors are encouraged to include a personal note for the new owner.

Dropoff locations include Nick Rail Music at 2801 De la Vina St., Business First Bank at 1035 State St., the Santa Barbara Education Foundation at 1330 State, Suite 203, and Santa Barbara Sheet Music at 1036 Santa Barbara St.

Instruments will also be collected at the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony’s Winter Concert at 3 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Lobero Theatre. Instruments will be donated to local schools and arts organizations working with kids.

Call 805.284.9125 for more information or to make a cash donation toward instruments.

— Julie Sorenson is the development director for the Santa Barbara Education Foundation.

