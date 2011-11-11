Monday, April 23 , 2018, 2:36 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Business

Roundtable Panelists Offer Mixed Bag on Economic Outlook for Central Coast in 2012

One expert predicts the housing market has yet to hit bottom, while another says commercial real estate is on the verge of recovery

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | November 11, 2011 | 1:23 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable hosted its monthly panel discussion, titled “Economic Recovery or Downturn on the Central Coast in 2012,” on Thursday morning at the University Club.

Panel members offered their outlook on business for the Central Coast region. Panelists included Prudential Realtor Dan Encell; Mark Schniepp, director and CEO of the Goleta-based California Economic Forecast; Kenneth Hyman, CEO of Partnervest Financial Group; and Jerry Beaver of Pacifica Commercial Real Estate.

During the past three years, the California housing market has seen a 40 percent decrease in the number of transactions and a 30 percent drop in home prices, according to Encell. He said the problems stem from the fact that there aren’t a lot of buyers who are willing to invest, and those who are willing can’t get loans.

“Other parts of the country are coming out of it, we are not,” Encell said. “I think the Western states still have not hit bottom, and most specifically our area hasn’t hit bottom. We probably won’t even next year.”

He said the silver lining is the affordability — it’s the best in the 23 years Encell has been selling real estate — which translates to better recruiting.

Schniepp said the housing market and overall recovery will continue to be slow until job creation returns, and that although it has been minimal, there has been positive job growth in the past 19 months.

According to Schniepp, other positive signs in Santa Barbara are in private sector employment, hotel occupancy rates that are back to pre-recession levels, professional services job growth, office sector growth, apartment vacancy decreases and lower rents.

“The problem is the unemployment rate is extraordinarily high, and that’s what zaps confidence so much,” said Schniepp, who expects most of the job market recovery in 2013. “But we don’t predict another recession.”

In terms of commercial real estate, State Street rents are down and vacancies are filling up, but deals are taking longer and there is more corporate scrutiny and an underlying sense of unease, Beaver said.

“I believe this down market is at a turn,” he said. “I believe by this time next year, unless Italy files bankruptcy, we’re going to have a real upturn in vacancies.”

But he said that if demand picks up, rents will continue to rise because of the limited supply.

“The problem that drives Santa Barbara value is the difficulty of getting things built,” Beaver said. “I think it’s a serious problem. There’s very little vacant land today.”

Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 