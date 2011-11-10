Monday, April 23 , 2018, 2:44 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Organic Soup Kitchen Hosting Thanksgiving Community Dinner

Volunteers are needed with the number of guests expected to exceed 1,000

By DiAnna Joiner for the Santa Barbara Organic Soup Kitchen | November 10, 2011 | 8:13 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Organic Soup Kitchen will host its third annual Community Dinner for Thanksgiving from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24 in the Veterans Memorial Building, 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd. The meal is free.

Last year, with the help of more than 400 dedicated volunteers, the nonprofit fed and cared for more than 1,000 guests, including homeless men, women and children, low-income families and countless other members of the community without the means to celebrate a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

This year, the group expects the number of guests to increase by at least 30 percent.

The Santa Barbara Organic Soup Kitchen with the support from Doctors Without Walls, Santa Barbara’s Transition House as well as Farmers Market, Lazy Acres and Peet’s Coffee will provide a nourishing Thanksgiving menu consisting of turkey, gravy and mashed potatoes as well as vegetarian options and, of course, its famous organic soup.

Guests can also enjoy live music and entertainment and fun activities in the Veterans Memorial Building courtyard.

It is our belief that no person, regardless of financial status, shall compromise the quality of food they feed themselves or their families.

Volunteers are needed. For more information or to donate or volunteer, click here or call 805.886.7427.

— DiAnna Joiner represents Santa Barbara Organic Soup Kitchen.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 