Santa Barbara Organic Soup Kitchen Hosting Thanksgiving Community Dinner

Volunteers are needed with the number of guests expected to exceed 1,000

The Santa Barbara Organic Soup Kitchen will host its third annual Community Dinner for Thanksgiving from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24 in the Veterans Memorial Building, 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd. The meal is free.

Last year, with the help of more than 400 dedicated volunteers, the nonprofit fed and cared for more than 1,000 guests, including homeless men, women and children, low-income families and countless other members of the community without the means to celebrate a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

This year, the group expects the number of guests to increase by at least 30 percent.

The Santa Barbara Organic Soup Kitchen with the support from Doctors Without Walls, Santa Barbara’s Transition House as well as Farmers Market, Lazy Acres and Peet’s Coffee will provide a nourishing Thanksgiving menu consisting of turkey, gravy and mashed potatoes as well as vegetarian options and, of course, its famous organic soup.

Guests can also enjoy live music and entertainment and fun activities in the Veterans Memorial Building courtyard.

It is our belief that no person, regardless of financial status, shall compromise the quality of food they feed themselves or their families.

Volunteers are needed. For more information or to donate or volunteer, click here or call 805.886.7427.

— DiAnna Joiner represents Santa Barbara Organic Soup Kitchen.