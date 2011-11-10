Client Businesses Giving Back with ‘WEV Connects’ Networking Event

While empty storefronts are still commonplace on the Central Coast, a number of businesses bolstered by the help of Women’s Economic Ventures are contributing to the local economic recovery.

In an effort to build community and energize area businesses, WEV and WEV client business Z Folio Gallery in Solvang will host a free “WEV Connects” networking event from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 16 at the gallery, 1685 Copenhagen Drive. It is open to the public.

Other WEV clients in the Santa Ynez Valley will be participating in the event by donating a spectrum of silent auction items and delectable treats for the event. WEV encourages all clients, alumni and local business owners to stop by and “Energize your Enterprise” by connecting with other entrepreneurs and learning more about WEV.

Participants will enjoy sweets and treats provided by WEV client business Decadence Fine Cakes & Confections, while enjoying Z Folio’s special art glass, handmade designer jewelry and professional nature photography.

A silent auction of donated products and services will be held to directly benefit WEV’s programs to support small-business entrepreneurs. Items will range from a wellness kit spa package and specialty cakes and confections to a scenic glider ride over the Santa Ynez Coastal Mountain Range and many more.

To RSVP or for more information, call 805.965.6073 x105 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . RSVPs are requested but not required.

“These businesses are great examples of how people with the entrepreneurial spirit and commitment can succeed when they are able to get the training, support and capital they need,” said Marsha Bailey, CEO and founder of WEV. “I am so proud of every one of WEV’s diverse entrepreneurs. We are grateful that they’ve chosen to support WEV so we can continue to help others in our community succeed.”

WEV offers a continuum of programs for entrepreneurs at every stage, including the flagship 14-week Self-Employment Training “SET” course, the accelerated six-week Business Plan Intensive course, and “Business Ready,” WEV’s newest offering for those in the very earliest stages of exploring entrepreneurship. WEV also provides start-up and expansion loans.

Participants interested in signing up for one of these programs should attend a free one-hour orientation. WEV’s orientation will help you assess your business readiness. You’ll learn what WEV has to offer to help you start or grow your business.

WEV’s next free orientations will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 in Ventura, Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Santa Barbara and Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Buellton.

For more information or to register for an orientation, click here or call WEV at 805.965.6073.

— Marjorie Wass is a publicist representing Women’s Economic Ventures.