Santa Barbara Foresters Tee Up Hugs for Cubs Golf Tournament

The 2008 national champion Santa Barbara Foresters and Hugs for Cubs are holding their Ninth Annual Turkey Day Shootout on Thanksgiving Eve, Nov. 26, at Glen Annie Golf Course.

The popular golf tournament raises money for the nonprofit Hugs for Cubs, the Foresters-sponsored program that assists children battling cancer. Each summer, the perennial powerhouse semi-pro baseball team pairs up its players in a “buddy system” with children with cancer. The players, from top-flight college programs throughout the country, develop one-on-one friendships and memories that last forever.

The tournament, at Glen Annie Golf Club, 405 Glen Annie Road, includes a low-net tournament, a four-man scramble, a no-host bar cocktail hour and reception, dinner, an auction and an awards ceremony. Tickets are $250 for the day, $200 per person for the scramble and evening events, $100 per person for the low-net tournament and evening events and $50 per person for the evening events only. The tournament usually sells out early so reservations are advised now.

Sponsorships are still available and auction donations are encouraged. Call Dave Pintard at 805.895.4071 for more information.

Click here for more in formation on the tournament, click here for more information on Hugs for Cubs or click here for more information on the Santa Barbara Foresters, winners of the 2008 NBC Baseball World Series National Championship.

This year’s sponsors include Deckers Outdoor Corp., Mission Linen Supply, Ramada Limited, Rawlings and Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.

Dave Pintard is director of Hugs for Cubs.