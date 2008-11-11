Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 6:34 am | Partly Cloudy 52º

 
 
 
 
Football: SBCC’s Harris, Dupree Named APC Players of the Week

Running back Trayone Harris and defensive back Lamont Dupree were high school teammates.

By Dave Loveton | November 11, 2008 | 6:30 p.m.

Santa Barbara City College running back Trayone Harris and defensive back Lamont Dupree have been named Players of the Week by the American Pacific Conference.

Harris and Dupree were high school teammates at University High in Los Angeles.

Harris, a 5-foot-11 freshman, rushed for 139 yards and three touchdowns last Saturday, including a 38-yard touchdown with 1:22 to play that clinched a wild 55-52 football victory over L.A. Valley. It was the fifth straight win for the second-place Vaqueros (5-4, 5-1) and put them over the .500 mark for the first time this year.

Dupree, a 6-foot-2 freshman, won the defensive award after his nine-tackle, two-interception performance. He picked off a pass on the third play of the game and returned it 80 yards for a touchdown.

SBCC will be seeking its sixth straight win in its regular-season finale on Saturday night at East Los Angeles (1-8, 1-5). A Vaquero victory would give them their longest win streak since 1982-83, when they won eight straight. The 1982 squad captured its last five games, and the 1983 team opened with three wins.

The last time SBCC won six straight in a season was 1979.

Santa Barbara could earn a share of the APC title if it wins and Antelope Valley (6-0) loses at L.A. Valley. Antelope Valley still would advance to the first round of the Southern Cal playoffs, however, since it beat SBCC earlier this year.

There are three bowls in addition to the four playoff games in Southern California. The bowl pairings will be announced Sunday.

If the Vaqueros beat East L.A., they would finish at 6-4 and become bowl eligible. Their ideal choice would be to play in the inaugural Tremblay Financial Services Bowl at their home field, La Playa Stadium. The game will be played at 6 p.m. Nov. 22 and will be telecast on a delayed basis by Cox 8 with John Martony calling the action.

For tickets to the TFS Bowl, call 805.569.1982.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.

