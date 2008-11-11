Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 6:29 am | Partly Cloudy 52º

 
 
 

Kids Speaking Up: Prop 12 to Give Veterans the Support They Deserve

California voters say yes — and thank you — to those who have fought for our freedom.

By Connie Phung, Kids Speaking Up | November 11, 2008 | 8:06 p.m.

With the passing of Nov. 4, much change has arrived: the meaning of equality, foreign policy and who we trust to run our country. What has really been redefined, however, is our view for the future.

In a time of a failing economy and rising tension between countries, it becomes difficult to deal with the seemingly more trivial issues at home. Even then, controversial propositions such as Proposition 8 and Proposition 4 have eclipsed the importance of the smaller, but equally important propositions.

On any given night, there are nearly 200,000 homeless veterans in America, meaning veterans account for nearly a third of all homeless people in our nation. Many suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder and have difficulty returning to a “normal” life in society, thus having no choice but to live on the streets.

With the passing of Proposition 12, California will be able to continue issuing bonds to help house our veterans. Within the past 87 years, the Veterans’ Bond Act has been proposed and passed 26 times. What sets the 2008 bond apart is that it will be the most expensive, totaling a fiscal impact of $59 million per year. It pleases me to know that the expense doesn’t deter a great deal of people from voting yes.

There are 3 million personnel in the U.S. military, and just in the past five years, 1,102,369 people have fought in Iraq. For those who are lucky to come home to a family, they have an easier chance to re-enter society; however, those who have no one to return to must make it back their own way. To address that, Congress passed the G.I. Bill to help veterans buy homes or fund college education, but only a mere 8 percent are eligible to make use of the bill.

Last year, Dave Hassan, an Iraq War veteran, came to Dos Pueblos High School to speak with students. He said that many of the soldiers who decide to leave the military face resistance and are abandoned by the government.

He, himself, after having filed for conscientious objector status while stationed in Iraq, was immediately threatened with legal action. All soldiers have the right to refuse to take part in an illegal war, but many are persecuted for voicing such opinions.

Yes, today, there may no longer be things such as the draft or mandatory service. But for some, it’s the only way to college, or even an act of goodwill. No matter the reason or purpose, we as a country should warmly welcome those who return, mourn those who are lost, and remember them for fighting for the independence and freedom we strive for.

The Veterans’ Bond Act gives to those who the government does not: to those who refuse to fight because the war defies their beliefs or morals, and even to those with PTSD, whose problems have been classified as a mere change in behavior.

California is on the right road, thinking of those who have, are and will fight on behalf of this country.

Dos Pueblos High School sophomore Connie Phung is co-founder of Kids Speaking Up, a local group working to educate youth on social, national and political issues and inspire them to write.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 