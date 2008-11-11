Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 6:28 am | Partly Cloudy 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Women’s Golf: SBCC Rallies to Clinch SoCal Regional Title

The Vaqueros soar to a 19-stroke victory and earn a berth in the State Finals.

By Dave Loveton | November 11, 2008 | 10:50 p.m.

What a difference a day makes.

The Santa Barbara City College women’s golf team improved its first-round score by 20 strokes on Tuesday and cruised to a 19-stroke victory in the Southern Cal Regional women’s golf tournament at Desert Dunes Golf Club. The Vaqueros shot 340 in the final round, beating Palomar by 12 shots.

SBCC shot 340 and won the six-team competition with 700 strokes. The Vaqueros earned their third straight berth to the four-team State Finals on Nov. 17-18 at Olivas Links in Ventura. They’ll be joined by Palomar, which shot 352 and rose up from fourth place to finish second.

“We set a goal to improve by five to 10 shots and we shaved off 20,” Vaquero coach Chuck Melendez said. “Asaka (Sim) had a great round today, 11 shots better than Monday.

“I’m really proud of the kids. They rose up, accepted the challenge and got the job done.”

Sim, the WSC Player of the Year, fired a 79 Tuesday — the low round of the day — and tied for third at 169. Teammates Jenna Boyle (88-85 — 173) and Jackie Molstad (86-89 — 175) took fifth and seventh, respectively. Sumika Sim improved her opening-round score by nine shots and finished at 183.

Asaka Sim and Boyle were named to the All-Southern Cal team. Sim, Boyle and Molstad will compete for the individual title as well as the team trophy next week in the State Finals, which feature the top two teams from Southern Cal and the top two from the North.

SBCC also won the SoCal title in 2006 and went on to capture the state title. The Vaqueros were the state runner-up last year.

Southern Cal Regional
Final 36-hole scores
At par-72 Desert Dunes GC
Team (top 2 advance to State Finals)

» SBCC ..................... 360-340 — 700
» Palomar ................... 367-352 — 719
» Santiago Canyon ...... 356-372 — 728
» Irvine Valley ............. 355-376 — 731
» Canyons ................... 377-375 — 752
» Long Beach .............. 391-404 — 795

» Medalist — Cora Busby, Palomar, 83-81 — 164.
» SBCC scores — 3 (tie), Asaka Sim 90-79 — 169. 5, Jenna Boyle 88-85 — 173. 7, Jackie Molstad 86-89 — 175. Sumika Sim 96-87 — 183.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 