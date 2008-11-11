Women’s Golf: SBCC Rallies to Clinch SoCal Regional Title

The Vaqueros soar to a 19-stroke victory and earn a berth in the State Finals.

What a difference a day makes.

The Santa Barbara City College women’s golf team improved its first-round score by 20 strokes on Tuesday and cruised to a 19-stroke victory in the Southern Cal Regional women’s golf tournament at Desert Dunes Golf Club. The Vaqueros shot 340 in the final round, beating Palomar by 12 shots.

SBCC shot 340 and won the six-team competition with 700 strokes. The Vaqueros earned their third straight berth to the four-team State Finals on Nov. 17-18 at Olivas Links in Ventura. They’ll be joined by Palomar, which shot 352 and rose up from fourth place to finish second.

“We set a goal to improve by five to 10 shots and we shaved off 20,” Vaquero coach Chuck Melendez said. “Asaka (Sim) had a great round today, 11 shots better than Monday.

“I’m really proud of the kids. They rose up, accepted the challenge and got the job done.”

Sim, the WSC Player of the Year, fired a 79 Tuesday — the low round of the day — and tied for third at 169. Teammates Jenna Boyle (88-85 — 173) and Jackie Molstad (86-89 — 175) took fifth and seventh, respectively. Sumika Sim improved her opening-round score by nine shots and finished at 183.

Asaka Sim and Boyle were named to the All-Southern Cal team. Sim, Boyle and Molstad will compete for the individual title as well as the team trophy next week in the State Finals, which feature the top two teams from Southern Cal and the top two from the North.

SBCC also won the SoCal title in 2006 and went on to capture the state title. The Vaqueros were the state runner-up last year.



Southern Cal Regional

Final 36-hole scores

At par-72 Desert Dunes GC

Team (top 2 advance to State Finals)

» SBCC ..................... 360-340 — 700

» Palomar ................... 367-352 — 719

» Santiago Canyon ...... 356-372 — 728

» Irvine Valley ............. 355-376 — 731

» Canyons ................... 377-375 — 752

» Long Beach .............. 391-404 — 795

» Medalist — Cora Busby, Palomar, 83-81 — 164.

» SBCC scores — 3 (tie), Asaka Sim 90-79 — 169. 5, Jenna Boyle 88-85 — 173. 7, Jackie Molstad 86-89 — 175. Sumika Sim 96-87 — 183.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.