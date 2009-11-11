Arrest Warrant Dropped for Randy Quaid, Wife

The couple, accused of skipping out on a hefty hotel bill, post $20,000 bail each

An arrest warrant issued for actor Randy Quaid and his wife, Evi, has been dropped after the couple posted $20,000 bail each last week, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

The couple had missed three court appearances when a bench warrant was issued nearly two weeks ago by Santa Barbara Superior Court Judge Clifford Anderson.

The Quaids are facing allegations that they left Santa Barbara’s San Ysidro Ranch without paying for their stay. The couple reportedly have settled up with the hotel, but they have yet to enter a plea.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, the Quaids are facing felony charges of burglary, defrauding an innkeeper and conspiracy.

A judge issued warrants when the case was brought forward by the District Attorney’s Office, and the couple were arrested in Marfa, Texas, on Sept. 24. They were released after each posted $20,000 bail.

