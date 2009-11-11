Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 7:15 pm | Partly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 

Arrest Warrant Dropped for Randy Quaid, Wife

The couple, accused of skipping out on a hefty hotel bill, post $20,000 bail each

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | November 11, 2009 | 2:34 p.m.

An arrest warrant issued for actor Randy Quaid and his wife, Evi, has been dropped after the couple posted $20,000 bail each last week, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

The couple had missed three court appearances when a bench warrant was issued nearly two weeks ago by Santa Barbara Superior Court Judge Clifford Anderson.

The Quaids are facing allegations that they left Santa Barbara’s San Ysidro Ranch without paying for their stay. The couple reportedly have settled up with the hotel, but they have yet to enter a plea.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, the Quaids are facing felony charges of burglary, defrauding an innkeeper and conspiracy.

A judge issued warrants when the case was brought forward by the District Attorney’s Office, and the couple were arrested in Marfa, Texas, on Sept. 24. They were released after each posted $20,000 bail.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 