Laguna Blanca Theater Students Pursue the Magic of ‘Almost, Maine’

The school will stage its fall drama production — 'about those magical moments in the life cycle of love' — at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday

After reading more than 50 plays this summer, Laguna Blanca theater arts instructor and drama production director Joseph Beck selected Almost, Maine for the Upper School’s fall drama production.

“I chose this play for a variety of reasons,” Beck said. “First and foremost, it’s a good script. Second, it’s a play about those magical moments in the life cycle of love, so it’s something that everyone can relate to on one level or another. Third, it’s a series of self-contained scenes, so the casting is very flexible.”

The story involves several magical moments, all happening at 9 p.m. one evening — in and around the small town of Almost, Maine. Some people are falling in love, some are realizing that things are ending and some are finding out that relationships are more complicated than they expected them to be.

About a half-dozen student actors will perform in the show, which features 17 parts. This will allow each student to explore different types of characters in one theater production.

“What I enjoy most about this play is that it’s very funny and makes a lot of intangible things about love tangible in a very magical, realistic sort of way,” Beck said.

The stage crew will face a fun challenge as well, with moving scenery and a variety of stage machinery to operate.

“Our stage manager, Sarah Goldmuntz ’10, is a real trooper, so all the technical aspects of the show will be on the ball,” Beck said. “I’ve worked with Sarah and most of the cast members before, so I know we’re going to have a great show.”

Almost, Maine will be performed in the school’s Spaulding Auditorium, 4125 Paloma Drive in Santa Barbara, at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Seating will be done on a first-come basis, with tickets available at the door. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for students and faculty.

— Tara Broucqsault is Laguna Blanca School’s communications director.