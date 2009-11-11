Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 7:05 pm | Partly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 

Laguna Blanca Theater Students Pursue the Magic of ‘Almost, Maine’

The school will stage its fall drama production — 'about those magical moments in the life cycle of love' — at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday

By Tara Broucqsault | November 11, 2009 | 11:48 p.m.

After reading more than 50 plays this summer, Laguna Blanca theater arts instructor and drama production director Joseph Beck selected Almost, Maine for the Upper School’s fall drama production.

“I chose this play for a variety of reasons,” Beck said. “First and foremost, it’s a good script. Second, it’s a play about those magical moments in the life cycle of love, so it’s something that everyone can relate to on one level or another. Third, it’s a series of self-contained scenes, so the casting is very flexible.”

The story involves several magical moments, all happening at 9 p.m. one evening — in and around the small town of Almost, Maine. Some people are falling in love, some are realizing that things are ending and some are finding out that relationships are more complicated than they expected them to be.

About a half-dozen student actors will perform in the show, which features 17 parts. This will allow each student to explore different types of characters in one theater production.

“What I enjoy most about this play is that it’s very funny and makes a lot of intangible things about love tangible in a very magical, realistic sort of way,” Beck said.

The stage crew will face a fun challenge as well, with moving scenery and a variety of stage machinery to operate.

“Our stage manager, Sarah Goldmuntz ’10, is a real trooper, so all the technical aspects of the show will be on the ball,” Beck said. “I’ve worked with Sarah and most of the cast members before, so I know we’re going to have a great show.”

Almost, Maine will be performed in the school’s Spaulding Auditorium, 4125 Paloma Drive in Santa Barbara, at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Seating will be done on a first-come basis, with tickets available at the door. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for students and faculty.

— Tara Broucqsault is Laguna Blanca School’s communications director.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 