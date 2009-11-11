Marymount Sixth-Graders Present ‘Alice in Wonderland’
The Nov. 19 performance is open to the public
By Molly Seguel | November 11, 2009 | 8:11 p.m.
Marymount of Santa Barbara’s sixth-grade students will present Alice in Wonderland at 7 p.m. Nov. 19 in Battistone Hall in the Upper Campus, 911 Tremonto Road.
The performance, directed by Laezer Schlomkowitz and musical direction by Dauri Kennedy, is open to the public. Families are welcome.
— Molly Seguel is the director of admissions for Marymount of Santa Barbara.
