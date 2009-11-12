Neighbors Draw the Line on Development Plans for Elings Park

Development plans for Elings Park are scheduled to go before two Santa Barbara city commissions Thursday for an environmental hearing, and already they face opposition from neighbors.

The most controversial of the facility changes is the proposed relocation of the BMX track to the south park area. The move has spurred an opposition campaign by Mesa residents and other community members.

The south park area is currently designated as undeveloped parkland, and therefore would require an amendment to the General Plan land-use designation to build the proposed facilities.

Much of the trepidation toward building on the land comes from a 1999 covenant between the Elings Park Foundation and Santa Barbara County that restricted use at the 230-acre property at 1298 Las Positas Road.

After the county gave Coastal Resource Enhancement Fund grants to the park, it added the condition that the park be used for passive recreation for the next 30 years. However, the Board of Supervisors can — and has — approved an amendment allowing other uses.

“It didn’t want to completely handcuff (the park’s uses),” said Bruce Giffin, who has served on the park’s board of directors for 13 years.

The foundation, a nonprofit organization that operates the north and south portions of the park, is behind the development plans. It owns the south park and leases the north — the old city landfill — for $1 a year from the city of Santa Barbara.

Giffin said the foundation’s goals are to somehow create a park for the benefit of the community without government funding while breaking even — and it’s on top of an earthquake fault and an old city landfill, he added with a laugh.

For the north park, a Community Activity Center, a dog-walking area, new picnic areas, batting cages, an amphitheater, a park services building, a kiosk, new lighting and parking, and a landfill cover are all included in the plans.

The south park could be the new home of the BMX track, a park office building, a disc golf course and new picnic areas and parking.

Off-site projects planned include an upgraded MTD bus stop near the park, and sewer and water line connections from new facilities to existing lines.

The zoning of the land also needs to be changed for the project, Giffin said, but current zoning doesn’t reflect what the park actually has been doing for the past 29 years. “We want to continue doing what we’ve always done,” he said.

The group against the development plans, Save Elings Park South, cites noise and light pollution and increased traffic in opposing the BMX track. Night races at the track and the prospect of spectators parking in their neighborhoods have many set against the development plans. Their online petition had 299 signatures as of Wednesday.

Planning Commissioner John Jostes is among the neighbors who have attended discussions against the project, and will be speaking at the hearing. He plans to recuse himself as a Planning Commissioner for this project, he said.

According to the group’s Web site, members also take issue with the project increasing the “active” recreation facilities given the 1999 covenant with the county. For project approval, the Board of Supervisors would need to create an amendment.

Noise pollution is already a problem, especially with music coming from the Godric Grove area, and the board of directors decided to hire a sound consultant at its last meeting.

“Every time a guy hits a snare drum, the park loses some of its goodwill,” Giffin said.

The environmental impact report will be presented for comments at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to the Planning Commission and Parks and Recreation Commission. Comments will be taken from the public, and the foundation expects many neighbors to be in attendance.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .