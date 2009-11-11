Santa Barbara Police to Conduct DUI Checkpoints

Officers will step up enforcement Friday and Sunday

The Santa Barbara Police Department will conduct DUI checkpoints in Santa Barbara from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Driver’s licenses will be checked at the checkpoints.

The Santa Barbara Police Department encourages residents to drink responsibly, pre-arrange for a ride home, designate a driver and understand that every officer will be diligently looking for the impaired driver. Additionally, DUI enforcement officers will be on patrol throughout the weekend.

Funding for the program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Residents are urged to report suspected impaired drivers by calling 9-1-1.

— Sgt. Noel Rivas is a traffic/motors supervisor with the Santa Barbara Police Department.