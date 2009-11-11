Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 7:13 pm | Partly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 

Swearing-In Set for New Santa Barbara Fire Chief

A ceremony will be held Thursday for Andrew DiMizio

By Pat McElroy | November 11, 2009 | 7:27 p.m.

Andrew DiMizio will be sworn in as the new chief of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Andrew DiMizio
Andrew DiMizio

Mayor Marty Blum will deliver the oath of office to DiMizio at a ceremony at city fire headquarters, 121 W. Carrillo St. in Santa Barbara.

The ceremony is expected to draw members of the chief’s family, City Council and staff as well as many current and retired city firefighters. DiMizio, Blum and City Administrator Jim Armstrong are expected to speak.

DiMizio began his career in the fire service in 1976 with the U.S. Forest Service in the Cleveland National Forest. He joined the Santa Barbara City Fire Department in 1980. He progressed through the ranks as a firefighter, fire engineer and captain. He was promoted to battalion chief in 2001. He also has served as interim deputy chief and fire chief.

He is a member of the International Association of Fire Chiefs, the Western Fire Chiefs Association and the Fire Chiefs Association of Santa Barbara County.

DiMizio has been involved in most of the major incidents of the past 30 years, including the Gap, Tea, Zaca and Jesusita fires. He was also at the Painted Cave, Sycamore Canyon and Eagle Canyon fires. He also responded as a Hazmat team member to the Seacliff train derailment. He has been involved with most of the major structure fires in the city and has responded nationally as a safety officer on an Incident Management Team.

He is a graduate of UCSB and makes his home in the Santa Barbara area with his wife, Terry, and their three children, Marcus, Anthony and Jessica.

— Pat McElroy represents the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

