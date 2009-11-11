‘Where’s Your Bag?’ Prize Patrol to Be On the Lookout

During the next few months, the city of Santa Barbara’s “Where’s Your Bag?” voluntary single-use bag reduction program and participating stores will conduct random “prize patrols.”

During the week of Nov. 16, the program will surprise customers in participating stores by “catching” them in the act of bringing reusable bags. Shoppers will be caught on video by City TV and given bags of goodies from the “Where’s Your Bag?” partners. Prizes include a $75 gift certificate to the store, gift certificates from “Where’s Your Bag?” partners as well as a “Where’s Your Bag?” reusable bag and other goodies.

Participating stores include Albertsons, Foodland, Lazy Acres, Ralphs, Santa Cruz Markets, Scolari’s, Tri-County Produce and Vons.

The “Where’s Your Bag?” program, which kicked off Aug. 28, is a collaboration of the city’s Environmental Services Division, Santa Barbara Channelkeeper, Choose to Reuse, Tri-County Produce and the California Grocers Association.

To share outreach ideas or for more information about the “Where’s Your Bag?” program, e-mail Kathi King at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Kathi King represents the “Where’s Your Bag?” program.