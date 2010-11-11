Carpinteria Rotary Issues Call for Auditions for Community Talent Show

Applications are due Nov. 29, with tryouts set for the first week of December

The Rotary Club of Carpinteria Charitable Foundation’s second annual Community Talent Show will be held at the Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2011.

A call for auditions for the event will close Friday, Nov. 29. Tryouts are slated for the first week of December at the Carpinteria Women’s Club.

Club President Paul Wright said last year’s event brought in more than 20 live acts, with more expected to audition this year. Adults, teens and youth are encouraged to participate.

“Last year, the show was sold out, with more than 300 people in attendance at the February performance,” Wright said, adding that he expects a greater public turnout in 2011.

Proceeds from the event go to support local youth programs.

Click here to download applications for auditions/tryouts. In addition, Wright said applications may be picked up at various locations in Carpinteria, including the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce offices at 1056 Eugenia Place, Montecito Bank & Trust, Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, Uncle Chen, Island Brewing Co. and Jack’s Bistro & Famous Bagels.

Instructions for filling out and submitting the audition form are found on each application. Questions about the event or auditions may be e-mailed to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Pat Kistler is the public relations coordinator for the Rotary Club of Carpinteria.