Gerald Carpenter: Camerata Pacifica Program Covers Three Centuries

The sparkling chamber music association Camerata Pacifica will present its November program at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. this Friday, Nov. 12, in Hahn Hall at the Music Academy of the West.

Camerata members Adam Neiman on piano, Nicholas Daniel on oboe, Catherine Leonard on violin, Richard Yongjae O’Neill on viola and Ani Aznavoorian on cello will perform Frédéric Chopin’s Ballade No.1 in G Minor, Opus 23 (solo piano), Thea Musgrave’s Cantilena for Oboe and String Trio, August Klughardt’s Schilflieder (Reed Songs), 5 Fantasiestücke for Oboe, Viola, & Piano, Opus 28, Yoshihito Yano’s Modinha for Oboe, Viola and Piano and Ludwig van Beethoven’s String Trio in G Major, Opus 9, No. 1. (Those attending the 1 p.m., or “lunchtime,” concert will hear the Klughardt, Yano and Beethoven pieces.)

Of the two composers new to me on this program, I was able to discover quite a bit about Klughardt — who, after all, has been dead for more than 100 years — and very little about Yano, beyond that he was born in Japan in 1973, uses several aliases and works in video as well as more traditional forms. Beyond that, he must be a subject for further research.

Klughardt (1847–1902), on the other hand, is a figure in a particular, recognizable soundscape. He began composing early, at age 11, but the decisive encounter of his life was meeting Franz Liszt at Weimar. He was drawn irresistibly into the Liszt-Richard Wagner orbit, and remained there, more or less, for the rest of his life.

Those who are familiar with his work add Robert Schumann as a major influence. There is certainly something of Schumann in the choice of poet Nikolaus Lenau’s verses for the Schilflieder, but not because Lenau was a unique taste of the older composer. Lenau’s poetry was all the rage with composers of the late 19th century and early 20th century.

Not only Schumann, but Liszt, Felix Mendelssohn, Gustav Mahler, Hugo Wolf and Alban Berg, plus Americans Charles Ives and Charles Tomlinson Griffes, all set Lenau poems into lieder. Liszt and Richard Strauss turned his longer epics into tone poems.

Schumann’s connection to Lenau goes deeper. They were like two versions of the same personality, unstable and romantic — except that Lenau was financially independent, and Schumann had to work for a living. Both died in asylums, self committed. Klughardt’s Schilflieder, is an exquisite surprise — delicate and wistful, with sweet slivers of melody, but not particularly morbid or Teutonic.

