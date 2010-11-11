Letter to the Editor: Message from Das Williams About State Budget

News that the state budget shortfall has now grown to $25.4 billion over the next year and a half reveals just how challenging fixing the budget will be.

This deficit means that there are only two possible paths forward: one that eviscerates public education, and health and public safety, and the other is an affirmative declaration as a society, that we want a good education system and we are willing to take the steps to pay for it.

There is no other path.

I look forward to working with other Assembly representatives from Santa Barbara and Ventura counties to look for the right revenue sources to prevent further cuts to public education. This will take bipartisan solutions and is a challenge facing us all.

Das Williams

Assemblyman-elect