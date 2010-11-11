Providence Hall to Present Free Talk Titled ‘Friends and Frenemies’

The program is designed for parents concerned about their teens' peer relationships

Providence Hall will present a program for all parents who are concerned about helping teenagers develop healthy peer relationships, in a free presentation titled “Friends and Frenemies” from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance St. in Santa Barbara.

Kelly Soifer, assistant headmaster at Providence Hall, will provide tips on how parents can support teens as they deal with best friends, bullying, cliques, peer pressure, friendship boundaries and other relationship issues.

Soifer has worked with teens in Santa Barbara for more than 30 years.

The event is free and open to the community. It is the second in a series of four “Providence Presents” events geared specifically to parents of teenagers.

For more information about Providence Hall, call 805.962.4400.

— Elaine Rottman is the director of advancement for Providence Hall.