Santa Barbara Bowl Renames the Glen in Honor of Rock Icon Jerry Garcia

The Board of Directors of the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation has announced a major gift of $1 million from the Brittingham Family Foundation to rename the wooded entry area to the Bowl the Jerry Garcia Glen in memory of the legendary member of the Grateful Dead.

The gift helped renovate and reinvigorate the Glen, including native plantings indigenous to Santa Barbara that are compatible with the historic Pacific Oak trees, a new winding pathway to the concessions

plaza, enhanced natural creek bed, gentle lighting and a spacious reception area.

An additional element installed in the Glen is a statue of Garcia’s hand. Sitting atop one of the Bowl’s signature sandstone boulders, the statue is destined to become another historic symbol at the venue.

“The Santa Barbara Bowl is a centerpiece of life not only in Santa Barbara but in my family,” said Scott Brittingham, chairman of the Bowl’s American Classic Campaign. “And for many of us, Jerry Garcia symbolizes an important part of our personal history, our coming of age. My family and I are so privileged to be able to make this gift and to be able to do it in memory of one of the most treasured icons of rock-‘n’-roll in America and at the Santa Barbara Bowl makes it even more special — and fun.”

“We are deeply touched by the generosity of the Brittingham family to the American Classic Campaign,” said Paul Dore, board president. “Their commitment to the Santa Barbara Bowl as volunteers and philanthropists is extraordinary. We are so grateful for their largesse which has transformed The Glen into a very special space for patrons to enjoy.”

In other campaign news, The Overlook, a new plaza high above the Bowl, has officially opened as a comfortable pre- and midconcert gathering spot for patrons. Phase 1 of The Overlook, the infrastructure and reinforcement to the hillside, includes a new spotlight platform and building, and a new outlook area with sweeping ocean views. Phase II of the Overlook will include permanent restrooms and upgraded concessions.

Groundbreaking for Phase II has not yet been scheduled.

For more information on the American Classic Campaign for the renovation and restoration of the Santa Barbara Bowl, contact Beth Dolinsek Skidmore, development director, at 805.308.9782 or

— Eric Shiflett represents the