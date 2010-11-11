Santa Barbara Periodontist Receives National Honor

For his pioneering use of microsurgery in periodontics, Santa Barbara’s Dennis Shanelec, D.D.S., has been named the 2010 American Academy of Periodontology “Master Clinician.”

The Master Clinician Award, sponsored by Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., is given annually to an AAP member who has practiced and demonstrated consistent clinical excellence in periodontics and who has willingly and unselfishly shared that clinical experience with members of the profession. The AAP recognized Shanelec for his innovation in periodontics by using microsurgery for aesthetics in dental implants and gum restoration.

The award was presented to Shanelec at the AAP Annual Meeting on Oct. 31 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Shanelec, having personally experienced how devastating it can be to lose a front tooth, has made it his mission to reduce the physical, emotional and psychological impact for his patients.

“Losing a tooth is significant — and that’s the reason my work is so personal,” Shanelec said. “This technology simply wasn’t available when I lost my front tooth. I see the amazing results for my patients, and I have made a point to further the use of dental implant microsurgery in periodontics as a whole.”

A highly esteemed international lecturer and published author on magnification in dentistry and periodontal microsurgery, Shanelec is the founder of the Microsurgery Training Institute, where he has trained hundreds of dental clinicians and educators.

He also has contributed to the development of several microsurgery instruments for use in both periodontology and implantology. His innovations have increased surgical precision, resulting in minimized trauma, faster recovery and better results for countless patients.

For more information, click here, call 805.965.0039 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Adrienne Sciacca represents Santa Barbara periodontist Dennis Shanelec, D.D.S..