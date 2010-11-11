Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 4:39 am | A Few Clouds 56º

 
 
 
 

Business

Towbes Group Unveils New Luxury Apartment Community in Ventura

Amenities of Ralston Courtyards include electric car charging stations and an Internet coffee lounge

By Jim Carrillo | November 11, 2010

The Towbes Group of Santa Barbara has unveiled its newest luxury apartment community, Ralston Courtyards, in the City of Ventura.

The 108-unit community, built with the needs of today’s professional in mind, comes complete with a roster of amenities rivaling those of multifamily developments in large urban settings.

Recognizing the importance of today’s green initiatives, the community boasts two full-size electric car charging stations and other energy-saving construction. The unique Craftsman- and Cottage-style apartment homes are also enhanced with contemporary, energy-efficient appliances, including gas stoves, refrigerator with ice maker, and full-size washers and dryers in each unit. The Clubhouse offers a large screen television media center along with a full-size kitchen and an Internet coffee lounge (Club 5525).

Further complementing the rental community are a state-of-the-art fitness center, a sparkling pool and refreshing spa for use by all residents. In addition, wireless access is provided throughout the Clubhouse and common areas of the community.

Designed by Carl Schneider of CSA Architects of Santa Barbara, the distinctive community offers two meandering courtyards with outdoor seating areas perfect for intimate conversation or periods of rest and relaxation.

Located at the intersection of Cypress Point Lane and Ralston Street, the community is walking distance from the County Government Center and enjoys easy access to Highways 126 and 101. Equally accessible are the Montalvo and Gateway shopping centers on Victoria and Telephone streets, respectively.

“Our new community culminates a 30-year investment in the City of Ventura,” said Michael Towbes, chairman of The Towbes Group. “We have had a strong belief in the economy of Ventura, and the City of Ventura has provided a cooperative environment. We are proud to build an additional 108 workforce housing units into the local economy and for the jobs it creates.”

Leasing has begun at Ralston Courtyards.

“Clients love the contemporary feel of the clubhouse and the Internet coffee lounge,” said Deborah Eastman, on-site business manager for the community. “Construction is nearly complete on the first 52 units, and we expect activity to peak once that happens.”

The leasing office is open seven days a week. For more information on Ralston Courtyards, click here or call the leasing staff at 805.856.3456.

— Jim Carrillo represents The Towbes Group.

