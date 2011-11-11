Monday, April 23 , 2018, 2:30 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Coalition for Pulmonary Fibrosis Benefit Features a Delectable Menu by French Chef Denis Harle

Pulmonologist Robert Wright to be guest speaker for Nov. 19 research fundraiser at Goleta Valley Community Center

By Helen Larsen for the Coalition for Pulmonary Fibrosis | November 11, 2011 | 4:45 p.m.

The Coalition for Pulmonary Fibrosis will hold a local benefit Nov. 19 to raise money for research into a cure for the lung disease, which kills more than 40,000 Americans every year.

Dr. Robert Wright, a pulmonary care physician with Santa Barbara Pulmonary Consultants, will be the keynote speaker at the event, which is 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave.

The evening also features a delicious and nutritious meal prepared by French macrobiotic chef Denis Harle. The menu includes Crostini with Tomatoes, Basil and Feta; Artichoke and Goat Cheese Bruschetta; Cucumber Wakame Salad with Lemon-Tahini Dressing; Burdock Kinpira with Toa!ed Sesame Seeds; Quinoa with Caramelized Onions and Sunflower Butter Gravy; Braised Cabbage with Umeboshi Plums; Marinated Tofu with Ginger; Steamed Kale and Brocoli with Ume-Orange Dressing; Red Radishes Pressed Salad; Lemon Apple Sauce Pudding with Almond Anise Biscotti; and nonalcoholic beverages.

Pulmonary fibrosis is a scarring of lung tissue that prevents breathing. There is no known cure for the condition.

Tickets to the Nov. 19 benefit are $100 per person, and donations to the nonprofit Coalition for Pulmonary Fibrosis are tax-deductible. To RSVP or to purchase tickets, call Helen Larsen at 805.964.1891 by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Click here for more information on the Coalition for Pulmonary Fibrosis. Connect with the Coalition for Pulmonary Fibrosis on Facebook. Follow the Coalition for Pulmonary Fibrosis on Twitter: @pulmfibrosis.

— Helen Larsen is a local volunteer with the Coalition for Pulmonary Fibrosis.

