Monday, April 23 , 2018, 2:32 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Why I Do Not Support Our Troops

By Doyle Barnett | November 11, 2011 | 3:39 p.m.

Recently, I went to Arlington West. It is a display on the beach by the pier in Santa Barbara where every Sunday veterans and antiwar protesters stick 1,000 wooden crosses into the sand. Each cross represents five soldiers who were killed in the Middle East. The protesters also post updated statistics of the wars, including the number of soldiers wounded, the civilian casualties and the current financial costs. I was moved, but in an unexpected way.

I felt uneasy because I thought those military men and women got what they deserved. Wait, “got what they deserved” is too harsh ― most were only teenagers. “What else did they expect?” is more accurate. But we all know what they expected: to get away from home, to have new adventures, and to learn new skills such as firing guns, tanks and missiles to kill people. They expected to be heroes.

Sure, when I looked at those crosses I felt sad for all of the needless suffering and waste of human lives. But I also thought of a quote from Henry Kissinger. He is a former national security adviser, secretary of state, Harvard director and Nobel Peace Prize recipient. He said, “Military men are dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns in foreign policy.”

For thousands of years politicians have sent soldiers off to die in wars; billions have died for political ambition and corporate greed. Soldiers and most the masses have been indoctrinated into believing that they are heroes. “They give their lives for your freedom.” “If they didn’t fight you would be speaking (insert a foreign language here). And it has worked; even some pacifists who would rather die themselves than kill another have accepted the propaganda that soldiers are heroes and should be looked up to and honored.

At Arlington West, I thought about those 4,000 dead soldiers (plus many more wounded) and that all of them volunteered to become trained killers — that’s what soldiers do. Most didn’t join the military because they wanted to bring peace to the world. If they wanted world peace, they would have enlisted in the Peace Corps.

Many of them signed up for the military to get away from the American back country or slum ruts they were born in. It is no coincidence that the lower the class ― the less educated the people ― the more brainwashed they are to beat the patriotic drum. The military is and always has been a money-making killing cult. Soldiers are conditioned into blindly following what the leaders tell them to do without questioning.

Others joined the service because they wanted world adventure or college tuition — not to save America. They enlisted to become soldiers; they wanted to learn how to fire guns and artillery, how to drop bombs — how to kill people.

Soldiers claim that they join to serve America; if you question them they will tell you they want to kill America’s enemies, whoever they are at the time. Yet, if any of these patriots would have been born in another country — even the country they are now fighting — they would have joined that military and be fighting America’s soldiers. Some people join the armed services out of national pride; but in many cases their nationalism is just an accepted disguise for racism. And their patriotism was embedded only after they joined, only after they were brainwashed into believing peace can only be obtained though war and by heroes.

We could end every war on Earth today and we could prevent all future wars, if all soldiers would simply put down their weapons and refused to fight any longer. But there will never be peace on Earth so long as we make soldiers our heroes instead of mediators.

Doyle Barnett
Santa Barbara

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 