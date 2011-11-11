Goleta Library Invites Teens to Help Make a Shelter Dog’s Holiday

Participants in the Dec. 3 event will create dough for doggie treats

The Santa Barbara Public Library System invites teens ages 12 to 16 to the Goleta Library to make homemade doggie treats for shelter dogs.

The program will begin at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Goleta Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta.

Teens are asked to bring two baking sheets with them. They will create “doughs” for two types of dog biscuits, then take the uncooked treats home on the sheets to be baked. Afterward, they can take the baked treats to a local animal shelter, or back to the Goleta Library for delivery to the shelters.

Pre-registration is required. Call the library at 805.964.7878 to register or for more information.

Visit the library system’s Web site at sbplibrary.org to find out about this and other programs at the Santa Barbara Public Libraries. All library programs are free and open to the public. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Goleta Valley Library.

— Allison Gray is a supervising librarian for the Goleta Library.