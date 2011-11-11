Organizers Expect to Help Hundreds of Homeless with Next Week’s Project Healthy Neighbors

New this year will be an increased focus on flu and pneumonia prevention in addition to VA resources, and legal information and referrals

As the weather turns colder, organizers will be on hand next week to help the homeless prepare for winter with the annual Project Healthy Neighbors event.

The event runs from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Monday through Wednesday and will be held outside the Casa Esperanza Homeless Center, 816 Cacique St. in Santa Barbara.

Project Healthy Neighbors will host a mobile health care clinic offering immunizations, HIV screening, drug and alcohol counseling, and mental health assessments, among many other services. Haircuts, free shoes and survival backpacks will also be offered at the event.

New this year will be an increased focus on flu and pneumonia prevention and Veterans Affairs resources. Attorneys Emily and Joseph Allen and the Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County will also be on hand for legal resources and referrals.

It’s also the second year workers will issue the Vulnerability Index, a survey that evaluates and prioritizes homeless people for housing.

It’s the seventh year the event has been held, and project organizers expect to see more than 600 homeless people attend the event.

Coordinator Ken Williams said economic effects continue to increase attendance to the event.

“Opportunities are that much more scarce for those trying to rebuild their lives,” Williams said. “Protecting their health will help them and also allow our community channel resources to those newly at risk of becoming homeless in the face of this continuing economy.”

