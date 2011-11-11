Monday, April 23 , 2018, 2:24 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Church Group’s Handmade Quilts Provide Warmth in the Community

Members of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Quilting Group donate their creations to those in need

By Ruth Ann Bartz for Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Quilting Group | November 11, 2011 | 10:03 p.m.

A stack of quilts recently found homes and provided warmth to some folks in the community. The finished quilts first were displayed at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and then went to Trinity Lutheran Church.

Handmade quilts made by the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Quilting Group.
Handmade quilts made by the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Quilting Group. (Good Shepherd Lutheran Church photo)

While at Trinity, there were offers to purchase some of the quilts: No, not for sale. These quilts were to go to those folks who had need for warmth.

Three organizations — Bethel House, Project Linus and Life Network Closet — received the quilts to share with those who benefit the most. This is an ongoing project for members of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Quilting Group who gather together to make quilts.

Many hands participate. First, the pieces are cut, usually squares. These are bundled together and volunteers take them home to stitch into quilt tops. The returned tops are then layered into the finished quilt as volunteers gather to use yarn to tie the top layer to the middle and bottom layer.

And then, about three times a year, the finished quilts are displayed first at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and then delivered to the organizations.

The quilting group has also provided quilts for the families who move into the Habitat for Humanity homes, which Good Shepherd members help build.

The quilting group usually meets once a month, on the second Friday and Saturday. For November, that will be at 10 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 380 N. Fairview Ave. Walk-ins are welcome.

— Ruth Ann Batz represents the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Quilting Group..

